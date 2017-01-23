OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Under a proposed city ordinance to create entertainment districts in Omaha, residents would be able to drink alcohol outdoors in some parts of town.

The City Council will vote Tuesday to create entertainment districts, where many eateries open into a common area for dining and drinking. Assistant City Attorney William Acosta-Trejo says that the project will be similar to Lincoln’s Railyard.

Representatives of Aksarben Village and the Capitol District say their areas will apply to become entertainment districts if the proposed ordinance passes.

Project Extra Mile policy and research coordinator Chris Wagner says entertainment districts could lead to underage drinking and binge drinking. Nebraska Liquor Control Commission chairman Bob Batt says the possibility of binge drinking is not concerning because the districts won’t promote it.