Donna Louise Bryant, age 85, formerly of Paxton, passed away January 18, 2017 at the McKee Medical Center in Loveland, CO.

Donna was born on March 9, 1931 in Paxton, NE to John Ray “Jack” and Opal Mae (Beveridge) Dinnel. She graduated from Paxton High School in 1948. On July 31, 1948 she married Rolley “Rod” Bryant in Alma, CO and to this union three children were born, Rick, Diane and Christy. Donna enjoyed cooking and decorated beautiful cakes using her “secret” recipe. She loved her daschund dogs, her flower beds and enjoyed designing them in the winter months.

Donna is survived by her children Rick (Diane) Bryant of Wallace, Diane Stubbs of Drake, CO and Christy (Chris) Lyons of Aurora, TX; 7 grandchildren Shawna Keeler, Angela Mortenson, Kelly Holt, Jesse Stubbs, Cody Bryant, Zac Bryant and Jeremy Stubbs; 6 great grandchildren; as well as other extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Rod in 1996; and brothers Jack and Tom Dinnel.

Memorials are suggested in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 1, 2017 at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens with Pastor Bob Witt officiating. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.