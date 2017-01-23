Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain before 7pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 7pm and 8pm, then a slight chance of snow after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow before 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. North northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 35.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 39.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.