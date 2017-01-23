A North Platte man was jailed after a two-vehicle accident on Friday led to his arrest for felony driving under the influence.

At around 9:11 p.m., officers responded to Newberry Access, about 1000 feet to the north of Halligan Drive, on the report of an accident.

Officers arrived and determined that a gray 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan was traveling Southbound at around 50 mph when it was rear-ended by a 2004 Chrysler Sebring, driven by Christopher Mahaffey.

It was reported that Mahaffey did not have his headlights on, and officers say he showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

According to Investigator John Deal, Mahaffey was unable to perform standard field sobriety testing due to a previous injury. Deal says a breath test was administered and tested over the legal limit to drive.

Officers placed Mahaffey under arrest and charged him with felony 3rd-offense driving under the influence of liquor.

Deal said no injuries were reported, but the victims did tell The Post that they received medical attention for minor injuries the next day.

The damage to the minivan was estimated to be around $2,500. The Sebring sustained around $5,000 in damage.