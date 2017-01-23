OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha school board members are scheduled to take another whack or two or maybe more Monday night at deciding who will become the board president.

Two weeks ago the board voted 125 times but couldn’t provide the winning five votes from the eight members present for either Lou Ann Goding or Marque Snow, who both want the post. The voting was finally tabled after the meeting into the wee hours of Jan. 10.

The board president sets meeting agendas, leads meetings and works with the superintendent’s executive council on district issues.