KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Kearney is hoping that the state’s largest solar energy array will help attract other technology projects.

Kearney initially developed a 160-acre technology park called Tech One Crossing years ago in a failed bid to bring in a Facebook data center. Now, a 5.8-megawatt electrical generation project worth 5.8-megawattby SoCore Energy is proposed for the park.

While the solar array doesn’t represent a high volume of energy, city leaders believe the project will make Kearney look more attractive to other tech companies and businesses. Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse says many clients considering Tech One Crossing prefer purchasing green energy.

The Kearney City Council will look at a 25-year lease agreement for the solar project on Tuesday.