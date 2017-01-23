Theresa Jean Kesterson, age 87, of North Platte, NE, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Great Plains Health.

Theresa was born September 24, 1929, to Ervin Earl and Marguerite Anna Wendeborn Vencill at North Platte where she grew up and later graduated from North Platte High School in 1947.

On September 21, 1947, Theresa was united in marriage to Junior Arthur Kesterson at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Platte. The couple made their home in North Platte where they raised their daughter, Judy, and were longtime members of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Theresa had worked as a bookkeeper for several local businesses including Walt Nielsen Chevrolet and the Conoco Bulk Plant.

Theresa and Art enjoyed riding the motorcycle together, camping and spending time at their cabin at Lake Maloney. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandkids.

Theresa leaves behind her husband, Art, of North Platte; daughter, Judy (Bill) Frazier, of Marion, IA; two grandchildren, Tracy (Chad) Criswell and Ann (Adam) Rohret, all of Altoona, IA; five great-grandkids, Noah, Alexandra, Arthur and Charlotte Criswell and Adalynn Rohret; brother-in-law, George McCammon, of North Platte; a niece and nephew; and other family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Marguerite Vencill; sister Cleda Dowhower McCammon; brother-in-law, Wayne Dowhower; and great-grandson, Jacob Criswell.

Cremation was chosen and services will be at a later date. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Donor’s Choice.