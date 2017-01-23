OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The university system president is providing extra oversight on spending at the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus that he’s not requiring at the three other university campuses.

President Hank Bounds confirmed that he’s reviewing any new nonroutine expenditure of $10,000 or more. He says the state’s budget bind and particularly tight financial margins at the Omaha campus prompted his move.

Bounds also says the extra oversight is no slight to Omaha’s chancellor, John Christensen, who is retiring in the middle of the year.

Christensen says the directive indeed reflects the state’s budget challenge and also is based on the fact that a new person will be in his office this year.