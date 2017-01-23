Varney Daryl “Butch” Bancroft, age 75 of Vermillion, SD passed away Thursday January 19, 2017 in McCook, NE.

Butch was born on May 3, 1941 in Redfield, SD to Leonard and Genevieve (Bennett) Bancroft. He grew up in Burke, SD and graduated from Burke High School with the class of 1960. He married Karolee Gatson on June 10, 1962. He served in the US Marine Corp from 1965 until 1968, serving in Vietnam. After his discharge, he worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company (which later became AT & T) for over 40 years. After leaving AT & T, he opened T.D.C. where he worked on phone systems in South Dakota. He enjoyed hunting and was very artistic with his drawings and making wooden houses. He loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was much loved by his family and will be greatly missed.

Varney is survived by his wife Karolee of North Platte; daughters Kori Simonson of North Platte and Kara Bancroft of Sidney; 5 grandchildren, Brett Bancroft, Kira Westman, Tate Simonson, Elizabeth Westman and Kevin Westman; siblings Marilyn (Chuck) Clanton, Larry Bancroft, and Ronald Bancroft all of Rapid City, SD; as well as other extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Sharon Bell.

Memorials are suggested in his name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. He will be laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery at Sturgis, SD at a later date. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.