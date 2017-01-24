Amanda L. Contreras, age 93 of North Platte, passed away at North Platte Care Center on Wednesday January 18, 2017.

Amanda was born on July 30, 1923 in Broken Bow, NE to Seo C. and Jessie May (Bates) Tappan. She grew up and attended school in Gandy, NE. She married Phillip Contreras in Lexington NE and to this union 5 children were born. She worked as a waitress and hostess at the Pawnee Hotel until becoming a stay at home mom. Her husband, children, and grandchildren remained the most important things in her life and she always had time for her family. She loved her flower garden, sewing, baking and decorating wedding and birthday cakes for family and friends, counted cross stitch, playing skip-bo, traveling including their trips around the world to Norway, Bahamas, Sweden, Greece, Africa, and cruises to Alaska and Caribbean, she loved giving gifts on all occasions and holidays, had an angel collection, and helping people whenever she saw a need. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church for 60 years and was active as a greeter and deaconess. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas, with family close, and an opportunity to bake everyone’s favorites, and giving gifts she knew the recipients would love.

Amanda is survived by her husband Phillip G. Contreras of North Platte; children Sharon (Jim) Ruffing of North Platte, Phyllis Contreras of North Platte, Phillip (Jennifer) Contreras Jr. of North Platte, Andrea Contreras of Lincoln, and Stephanie (Ed) Contreras-Tucker of North Platte; 7 grandchildren Kimberly Contreras, Shelly Patzer, Brad Contreras, Greg Contreras, Seth Pflaster, Nick Pflaster, and Max Contreras; as well as numerous other family members, church family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and 3 sisters Emma (Jerry) Yoder, Idella (Chris) Nielson, and Iola (Jack) McCuiston.

Memorials are suggested to Amazing Facts Evangelism and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday January 27, 2017 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church with Reverend Joseph Carty officiating. Burial will follow at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday January 25 and 26 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.