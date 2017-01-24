Antonia “Toni” Lee Vega, 61, of Omaha, passed away Jan. 21, 2017, at Methodist Hospital.

She was born on April 4, 1955, in Sutherland, the daughter of the late Florencio and Lusina Martinez. She went to high school at Hershey High School and graduated in 1973. She continued onto college for banking and collections completed in the early 90s.

Toni was married in 1989 to her best friend, Ruben Vega. She loved cooking and baking and spending time with her grandkids. She suffered her first stroke in 2008 and focused her attention on her faith, family and health.

She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Ruben; two daughters, Lusina “Cina” (Mike) Kavan and Andrea (Andy Hobus) Winters, both of Omaha, Anthony (Jennee) Vega of Portland, Oregon, Theresa (Phillip) Silos and Jessica (Mike) Carel; five brothers, Willie (Ruth) Martinez, Leon Martinez, Terry (Vera) Martinez, Pete (Dora) Martinez, Jerry Martinez; three sisters; Mary Lou (John) Green, Rosemary Martinez, Mary Isabel Martinez; grandchildren, Zachary Kavan, Alexis Kavan, Autumn Hobus, Cruz Vega, Austin, Kaitlyn, Nicholas and Jacoby Carel and Danielle, Erica and Zac Silos.

Memorials are suggested to the Migraine Research Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Omaha. There will be a private inurnment. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 26. A wake service will follow at 7 p.m. All are at Reichmuth Funeral Homes, Elkhorn, which is in charge of arrangements.