GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a Lexington mother and daughter who died in a traffic accident near Wood River in south-central Nebraska.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Department identified them as 47-year-old Catarina Nolasco and 12-year-old Maria Nolasco. They died at the scene Saturday afternoon after the minivan they were in swerved off Interstate 80 near the Wood River exit and rolled several times.

Nolasco’s 17-year-old son, Gaspariny Nolasco, also was in the minivan. He was taken to a Grand Island hospital.