North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights and Knights basketball teams will travel to McCook to play the McCook Community College Lady Indians and Indians on Wednesday, Jan 25 at the Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center.

Both games are Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference games. Also, the men’s game is a Region IX South Sub-Region contest.

The Lady Indians are 10-9 overall and are 2-1 in the NCCAC. They are averaging 72.3 points per game and allowing 68.1 ppg on the season.

Three Lady Indians are averaging double figures in scoring led by A’Leah Davis and Kaylea Watson, who are each averaging 11.4 ppg. The third Lady Indian to average in double figures is Earica Peet at 10.5 ppg. Peet also leads the Lady Indians in rebounding at 5.2 rebounds per game.

The Lady Knights are 5-11 on the season and 0-1 in NCCAC play. The Lady Knights are averaging 62.1 ppg and allowing 65.9 ppg.

Thomesha Wilson is the only Lady Knight averaging in double figures at 13.4 ppg. Wilson also leads the team in rebounding at 8.3 rpg and has four double-double games on the season.

On the men’s side, the Indians are 10-7 overall, 2-5 in Region IX South Sub-Region, and 3-0 in NCCAC play. The Indians are averaging 88.9 ppg and allowing 84.4 ppg.

The Indians have the two leading scorers in the South Sub-Region. D’Von Moore is averaging 21.3 ppg and Lewis Dinkulu at 18.8 ppg. Two other Indians are averaging in double figures: Dralan Perkins at 17.7 ppg and Brody Sharkey at 13.8 ppg. Diankulu is averaging a double-double with 10.8 rpg.

The Knights are 11-5 overall, 2-5 in the South Sub-Region, and 1-0 in the NCCAC. The Knights are averaging 89.7 ppg and allowing 72.2 ppg.

Five Knights are averaging in double figures led by Diontae Champion at 16.6 ppg. Mike Amius is next at 12.8 ppg. Godfrey Rolle is third at 12.0 ppg. Samuel Kearns at 11.8 ppg and Victor Lewis at 11.0 ppg are the other two. Amius leads the Knights in rebounding at 5.9 rpg.

The games will be broadcast on the radio at ESPN 1410 or on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. A link to the live video stream can be found on www.npccknights.com.

Tip-off for the women’s game is at 5:30 pm, with the men to follow at 7:30 pm. All times are CST.