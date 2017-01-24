LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln will continue to keep its downtown theater protection policy that prohibits large multiscreen movie theaters elsewhere in the city.

The City Council voted Monday to retain the more than 30-year-old rule allowing six-screen theaters in larger regional shopping areas. The larger theater complexes will only be allowed in the downtown area.

Councilman Roy Christensen wants to end the downtown protection to allow more competition. But other council members who like the protection say the theaters boost business downtown.

Theater experts say allowing large multiscreen theaters in regional areas would likely put a smaller east-central Lincoln theater out of business.

The policy began in 1984 as part of an effort to make downtown Lincoln an entertainment destination.