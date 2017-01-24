President Donald Trump’s decision to restart the Keystone XL pipeline approval process is disheartening but not surprising to a central Nebraska farmer whose property is slated to be bisected by the project.

Jim Tarnick told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he and other landowners who oppose the pipeline will continue to fight. But he says he hopes he doesn’t have to do so “for the rest of my life.”

Tarnick says he’s confident landowners in Nebraska will continue to block the pipeline through lawsuits and other procedural challenges.

Tarnick has previously rejected at least six financial offers from TransCanada for access to his land, ranging from $30,000 to $58,000. He says he’s concerned about the pipeline’s possible effects on groundwater and soil.