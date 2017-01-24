*Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 8:00 a.m., January 25*

Tuesday A chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 9am, then snow. Areas of blowing snow after 3pm. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 32. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tuesday Night Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Areas of blowing snow before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. North northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.