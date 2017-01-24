YORK, Neb. (AP) — A 38-year-old woman has been given 10 to 16 years in prison for having sex with a teenager at a York facility for troubled children.

Online court records say Jamie Bishop, of Seward, was sentenced Monday in York County District Court. She’d pleaded no contest to felony sexual assault of a minor.

Court documents say Bishop was a staff member when she and the 15-year-old had sex several times in his room or on the grounds at Epworth Village from January to July 2015. She bore a child in December 2015, and authorities say DNA tests prove the boy’s paternity.