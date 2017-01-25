Earle Dean Abels, 69, formerly of Lincoln, passed away Jan. 23, 2017, at the Sutherland Care Center. He had a good life and died way too young after a long illness with Huntington’s disease.

Earle was born on Oct. 11, 1947, to Arnold Gerhardt and Emma Marie Myers Abels in Ogallala, where he grew up. Earle attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School through the eighth grade, then went on and graduated from Ogallala High School in 1965. While in high school, he earned letter awards in sports, participated in the band and played Legion baseball.

Earle then went on to study music at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln from 1965-70 and was in the Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity. During his college days, Earle had many parts in various musicals and operas, but his fondest memories were with the Wesleyan Band. The band played for Richard Nixon’s 1969 Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., and in a half-time show for the Chicago Bears.

On June 13, 1971, Earle was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Agler at the First Lutheran Church in North Platte, and they made their home in the Lincoln area.

Earle was the restaurant and bar manager of the Clayton House in both Lincoln and Des Moines, Iowa, from 1971-75. He then hired on with the Burlington Northern Railroad in 1976. After two years he went into partnership with Larsco Construction from 1978-89. The company, a remodeling and construction business, was responsible for remodeling the “Castle,” a 98-year-old historical mansion, as well as Tony and Luigi’s, an old-time favorite restaurant, both in Lincoln. By 1989, Earle went to work for the Lancaster County Urban Development Department and was there for 20 years until he had to stop due to his illness.

Earle and Pat had lived on their beloved acreage in Malcolm for 33 years. Working outside and planting trees and large gardens, along with mowing, kept Earle busy. He loved horse racing, music and running, and did a few marathons in Lincoln and Omaha.

Earle also loved football, whether it was Nebraska football or NFL (the Green Bay Packers was his favorite team), and he was an avid baseball fan. After Joba Chamberlain became a Yankee, the New York Yankees became his favorite team.

Earle and Pat had no children, but he loved his nieces and nephews and was close to his family.

In 2001, they had joined St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Lincoln, then transferred in 2009 to the First United Methodist Church in North Platte. Earle was a man of faith and now suffers no more. He was ready to meet his Lord and be at peace in Heaven.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Emma Abels; baby sister, Darlene; and in-laws, Daniel and Beverly Agler.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Pat of North Platte; his sister, Carolyn Pierce, and brother, Larry Abels, both of Lincoln; brothers-in-law, Dan (Mary) Agler and Jim (Mary Ann) Agler of North Platte, Jeff Agler of Lincoln and John (Cindy) Agler of Harrisonburg, Virgina; nieces, Michelle Pierce, Angie (Steve) Nelson, Maggie (Brad) Moss, Lisa (Chris) Payne and Sara MacKenzie Wagner; nephews, Corey Abels, Jason (Michelle) Abels, Kyle Pierce, Chad Pierce, Dan (Megan) Helberg, Joseph (Tiffany) Agler, Robert Agler and Chadwick (Kellie) Mackenzie; eight great-nieces; 11 great-nephews; three great-great-nieces; two great-great-nephews; as well as other family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Huntington’s Disease Association of America, Paws-itive Partners or First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.

Services will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. (CT) at the Ogallala Cemetery. The casket will be closed. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.