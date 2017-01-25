LaVerne T. Couch, 89, of Sidney, died Jan. 22, 2017, at the Sidney Health and Rehabilitation Facility.

He was the father of Shari Mintle of North Platte.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at the First Christian Church with Dr. Curtiss P. Davis officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel.

