LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A nonprofit is opening a drop-in center in downtown Lincoln for homeless and runaway youth.

Cedars will open the Youth Opportunity Center in a former hair salon Feb. 1.

Cedars Executive Director Jim Blue says the new center is expected to serve about 750 teenagers annually. Staff and volunteers will work to guide the youth toward having permanent living conditions and community services access.

Blue says the number of young people living on their own seems to be increasing. Cedars street outreach program manager Christina Lloyd says many young adults who are too old for foster care aren’t comfortable with looking for help alongside older adults.

Lloyd says the goal is to make the center a “safe space” for teens.