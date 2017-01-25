LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man sent to state prison for stealing a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser has been sent to federal prison for methamphetamine possession for sale.

26-year-old Jacob Barrickman was sentenced to 7 ½ years Monday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln. He’s already serving three to six years in a Nebraska prison for stealing the cruiser.

Authorities say Barrickman admitted there was marijuana in his car after a trooper stopped him for speeding in Lincoln County on April 30, 2015. The trooper handcuffed Barrickman and his passenger and put them in the cruiser. Barrickman got a hand free and then drove off in the cruiser. He was stopped 50 miles away.

Authorities say pot and a pound of meth were found in Barrickman’s vehicle.