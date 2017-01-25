A 19-year-old North Platte man is facing a sexual assault charge after a minor female reported that he had assaulted her.

On January 17, deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officer were informed that a female student from an undisclosed Lincoln County School reported that she had been sexually assaulted by Levi Scott.

Chief Deputy Roland Kramer says the student was interviewed at The Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center.

Kramer says deputies conducted numerous interviews and, on January 24, Scott was arrested on a charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

He was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

No other details of the case were released, as the investigation is ongoing. Deputies did not give the alleged victim’s age.