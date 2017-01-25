Today Isolated flurries before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -2. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -1. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.