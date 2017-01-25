LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is moving fast to replace state Sen. Bill Kintner, who is resigning under threat of getting expelled from the Legislature.

Ricketts announced Wednesday that he is seeking qualified applicants to fill the vacancy in Legislative District 2, which includes Cass County and portions of Sarpy and Otoe counties.

Kintner’s resignation allows Ricketts to appoint a senator who will serve until at least January 2019. The appointed lawmaker will stand for election in November 2018.

Kintner, of Papillion, is stepping down following a public outcry after he retweeted a comment that implied participants at a women’s march were too unattractive to be sexually assaulted. His resignation goes into effect on Monday.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Information is available online at www.Governor.Nebraska.gov.