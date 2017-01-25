Wayne Otto Stukenholtz, 81, of Pharr, Texas, formerly of Nebraska City and North Platte, died Jan. 6, 2017, in Pharr.
He was born on Jan. 25, 1935, in Nebraska City, the son of Vernon and Alice (Otto) Stukenholtz. He grew up on a farm north of Julian.
He married Joyce Elaine Teten on Sept. 24, 1954, in Nebraska City and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Wayne worked as a diesel mechanic instructor at the University of Nebraska at Curtis and was a member of the Paralyzed American Veterans.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Mitchell. His sister, Betty Stukenholtz, died Jan. 14, 2017.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce of Pharr; son, Bill (Cari) Stukenholtz of Lincoln; daughter, Elaine Karel of Johnson; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Alan (Carol) Stukenholtz of Auburn; and many other relatives and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
A joint service for Wayne and his sister, Betty, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. in Lincoln. Inurnment will be at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation; however, friends of the family may sign a memorial register book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at Marshall Funeral Chapel, Nebraska City, which is in charge of arrangements.