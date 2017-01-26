DENISON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials say the body of a 15-year-old Denison girl missing for a week has been pulled from the Boyer River.

Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler says searchers found the body of Yoana Acosta around 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the western Iowa tributary.

The teen disappeared Jan. 19 after a car she was riding in crashed into the river. A 25-year-old man driving the car and three other teens managed to escape.

The driver, Ramon Hernandez of Denison, is in the Crawford County jail on charges of drug distribution to minors, marijuana possession, reckless driving, driving under suspension and failure to maintain control.

Hernandez’s attorney did not immediately return a message Thursday seeking comment.