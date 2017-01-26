McCook – The North Platte Community College Knights defeated the McCook Community College Indians Wednesday 78-66 in a Region IX South Sub-Region contest.

The first part of the game in the first six minutes had five lead changes with the biggest point differential being three points. The Knights were leading 9-6 when the Indians went on a 14-3 run to take their biggest lead of the night at 20-12. They also led by the same margin at 25-17.

The Knights went on a run of their own, outscoring the Indians 16-6 to take a 33-31 lead. The Indians tied the score on a putback by Lewis Diankulu to go into halftime with a 33-33 score.

In the first half, the Indians shot six for 17 from behind the arc for 35.7 percent. The Knights made only one of eight from behind the arc. During the second half the tides turned and the Knights made three of seven three-pointers while the Indians shot nine and made two.

In the second half the Knights took the lead for good at 39-37. Samuel Kearns hit a three-pointer to give the Knights their biggest lead of the game at 71-58.

The Knights are now 12-5 on the season and 3-5 in the South Sub-Region. Mike Amius led the Knights in scoring with 18 points. Kearns finished with 17 points. Two other Knights finished the game in double figures with Godfrey Rolle scoring 13 points and Diontae Champion added 10 points.

In the rebounding category, the Knights out-rebounded the Indians 46-39 in the game. Buom Dubuol led the Knights with 13 rebounds and Amius completed the double-double with 11 rebounds.

The Indians, now 10-8 on the season and 2-6 in the South Sub-Region, had four players in double figures led by Brody Sharkey with 15 points. Diankulu added 14 points. D’Von Moore finished with 12 points and Torrey Mayo had 11 points. Diankulu led the Indians in rebounding with eight rebounds.

The Knights are next in action on Friday, when they host Central Community College at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The game will be Knights Head Coach Kevin O’Connor’ 1000th game coaching the Knights. It will also be scouting night.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN 1410 radio and on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. It will also be livestreamed at www.npccknight.com.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM CST.