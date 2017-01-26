McCook – The McCook Community College Lady Indians used a strong third quarter to defeat the North Platte Community College Lady Knights Wednesday night 79-52.

The Knights started out the game with a 10-3 lead to fuel a 19-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Lady Indians worked their way back to take a 22-21 lead on an Atunuwa Eva putback. They increased their lead to 25-21 on a three-pointer by Sydney Taubenheim.

The Lady Knights regained the lead at 27-25 on a pair of three-pointers by Allison Tichy.

The score was tied at 30 points at halftime.

In the Third quarter, the Lady Knights had trouble penetrating into the lane. The Lady Indians allowed only eight points, while scoring 22 points in the third quarter to take a 52-38 lead at the end of the third quarter.L

The Lady Indians continued their dominating play in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lady Knights at almost a two to one clip 27-14 to give the Lady Indians the win.

The Lady Knights are now 5-12 on the season and 0-2 in the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference. Tichy led the Lady Knights with 14 points. Two other Lady Knights finished in double figures, Jessica Lovitt had 12 points and Thomesha Wilson added 10 points. Wilson also recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds.

The Lady Indians are now 11-9 and 3-1 in the NCCAC. A’leah Davis led all scorers with 22 points for the Lady Indians. Eva added 15 points and Colby Cox had 10 points. Erica Peet had nine rebounds to lead the Lady Indians.

The Lady Knights are next in action on Friday, when they host Central Community College at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

It will be scouting night.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN 1410 radio and on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. It will also be livestreamed at www.npccknight.com.

Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 PM CST.