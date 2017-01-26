North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights and Lady Knights basketball teams will host the Central Community College Raiders on Friday, Jan 27 at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The night is designated as “scout night”. All scouts, both boy and girl scouts, and their leaders will be admitted free by wearing their scouting uniform.

The women’s game will be a Region IX Division II contest.

The Lady Raiders are 8-9 on the season and have not played a Region IX Division II game yet. They are averaging 78.4 points per game and allowing 84.1 ppg. Teisha Snyder leads the Lady Raiders in scoring at 21.9 ppg. That scoring average leads Region IX Division II. Snyder also leads the Lady Raiders in rebounding with 7.7 rebounds per game. Keyia Parker is the only other Lady Raider averaging in double figures, averaging 11.2 ppg.

The Lady Knights are 5-12 on the season and 0-1 in Region IX Division II. The Lady Knights are averaging 61.5 ppg and allow 66.6 ppg to their opponents. Thomesha Wilson is second in Region IX Division II in scoring behind Snyder at 13.2 ppg. Wilson does lead Region IX Division II in rebounding at 8.4 rebounds per game.

The men’s game does not count toward Region IX standings but it is a Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference game. The men’s game is also Knights Head Coach Kevin O’Connor’s 1000th game as the Knights head coach.

The Raiders are 12-8 on the season. They are 0-2 in the NCCAC, losing to McCook Community College twice on the season. The Raiders like to shoot from the perimeter. 41.6 percent of their shots come from behind the three-point line. They are making 39.4 of their three-point shots. The Raiders are averaging 88.4 ppg and allowing 86.4 ppg. The Raiders have five players averaging in double figures, led by Logan Fleming at 18.5 ppg. Marco Fabietti is second on the team at 16.0 ppg. Jerome Dixon is averaging 14.7, Ruben Fuamba is averaging 12.5 and Luke Cadzow is averaging 10.0 ppg. Fuamba is averaging 10.4 rebounds per game to lead the Raiders.

The Knights are 12-5 on the season and 2-0 in the NCCAC, defeating both McCook and Southeast Community College. The Knights lead the Region IX South Sub-Region and sixth in the nation in field goal percentage at 53.4 percent. The Knights average 89 points per game and allow 71.6 ppg. The Knights also have five players averaging in double figures. Diontae Champion leads the Knights at 16.2 ppg, followed by Mike Amius at 13.1 ppg. Samuel Kearns and Godfrey Rolle are each averaging 12.1 ppg. Victor Lewis is the fifth Knight in double figures averaging 11.0 ppg. Amius leads the Knights in rebounding at 6.2 rpg.

Tip-offs for the games are at 5:30 pm CST for the women, and the men at 7:30 pm CST.

Both games will be broadcast on ESPN 1410 and on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. They will also be live video streamed at www.npccknights.com.