OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of killing an Omaha resident.

Police say Malik Stelly was arrested Thursday and jailed. Online court records say he’s charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and use of a firearm. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Stelly.

He’s accused of shooting to death 28-year-old D’Angelo Branch on Jan. 11.