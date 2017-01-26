Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37.