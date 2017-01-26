OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a woman who was fatally wounded and a man who was injured in an Omaha shooting.

Police say officers were sent to Creighton University Medical Center around 1:40 a.m. Thursday after a private vehicle arrived there with the two shooting victims. Police say the woman has since died but the man is expected to survive his wound.

Police identified the dead woman as 23-year-old Ashlyn Higgins. The injured man was identified as 27-year-old Parris Stamps.

Homicide investigators are poring over a northeast Omaha site for clues and any witnesses. No arrests have been reported.