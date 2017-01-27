LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An adviser to a University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity says allegations of vulgar comments made by its members during the Women’s March on Lincoln are false.

Adviser Joe Skradski of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity chapter at the university says an internal investigation into those allegations turned up no wrongdoing. Skradski says the allegations have created an “onslaught of criticism” that harms the fraternity’s reputation.

The university is currently conducting a Title IX investigation after many people complained that 21 fraternity members made vulgar and sexually harassing comments at participants in the Women’s March on Jan. 21. Nicole Church of Lincoln says she heard “no means yes” chanted at marchers, as well as derogatory statements about female genitalia.

The university is looking at individual students, not the fraternity as a whole.