On June 24, 1936, Marilyn Ruth Sommers was born on the plains of DeKalb, Illinois. She loved to play tennis and dreamed of becoming a teacher. It was in college, where she was pursuing that dream that she came to know the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior. From that time on she grew in her relationship, loved Him dearly, and desired to see everyone around her come to know Christ the way she did.

She earned a bachelors degree from Northern Illinois University, and a Master’s degree from University of Northern Colorado, were both in Education. She spent her career substitute teaching while her kids were young and retired as a full-time elementary teacher in 1999 from North Platte Public Schools. She had a great passion for teaching and loved to read anything she could get her hands on. Marilyn also had a love for travel and had been to Russia, France, and Italy. She lived in and loved the beautiful landscapes of California and Colorado and spoke of them often. She also lived in Idaho and Nebraska.

In Nebraska, Marilyn was a member at Bethel Evangelical Free Church in North Platte and helped with many ministries through the years, including some mission trips to Russia which were dear to her heart. She also loved helping with Awana and really enjoyed her Sunday School classes and Bible studies there. There were many times when Pastor Dan Reimer was mentioned after she moved away from North Platte. His teachings and the friendship she had with the Reimers meant a lot to her.

In May of 2016, Marilyn made the decision to sell her home and move to Chattanooga, TN to be near her son Daniel. While there, she lived at The Terrace at Mountain Creek in independent living. She quickly made friendships there and touched many lives. Often she would ask for prayer for her friends there. She enjoyed the time spent with Daniel and her daughter-in-law Connie. On January 24, 2017, Marilyn succumbed to the return of breast cancer and went home to be with her Lord. She prayed she would not suffer long and desired to be reunited with her daughter Amy and her parents in heaven.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her daughter Amy Sommers and parents Donald and Elsie Schaefer. She is survived by her brother Donald Schaefer, her son Daniel Sommers and daughter-in-law Connie Sommers. Funeral services will be at Bethel Evangelical Free Church, Monday, January 30, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. and a graveside service following. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.