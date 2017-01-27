OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a man accused of killing his uncle’s girlfriend in Omaha.

The ruling came Thursday in the trial of Kevin Mariscal, who’s charged with first-degree murder in the July 2010 slaying of 50-year-old Barbara Gonzales. Investigators have said Mariscal was upset with Gonzales, blaming her for his car being towed.

Judge Thomas Otepka made the mistrial ruling after it was learned that an Omaha police detective hadn’t turned over several phone records to the defense.

A new trial date hasn’t been set. Mariscal already is serving prison time for an unrelated kidnapping conviction in Sarpy County.