North Platte Post

Local News, Opinion, Video

Nebraska Prep Basketball Scoreboard: 1/27/17

by Leave a Comment

basketballBOYS BASKETBALL

Alliance 74, Gering 50

Arcadia-Loup City 58, Burwell 51, OT

Bayard 54, South Platte 49

Blue Hill 57, Shelton 37

Boone Central/Newman Grove 68, Battle Creek 67, OT

Bridgeport 51, Chase County 36

Centennial 74, Thayer Central 36

Centura 69, Ravenna 46

Columbus 59, Hastings 47

Elkhorn Mount Michael 46, South Sioux City 35

Eustis-Farnam 52, Axtell 46

Fillmore Central 58, Gibbon 52

Fremont 54, Bellevue East 44

Garden County 40, Creek Valley 25

Gordon/Rushville 65, Mitchell 41

Humphrey St. Francis 61, Norfolk Catholic 49

Johnson-Brock 48, Pawnee City 33

Kearney 66, Omaha Westside 52

Kimball 60, Sutherland 44

Lawrence-Nelson 59, Silver Lake 41

Lincoln East 59, Bellevue West 46

Lincoln Northeast 71, Lincoln Pius X 66

Lincoln Southeast 63, North Platte 42

Lincoln Southwest 48, Lincoln North Star 37

Louisville 42, Mead 33

Milford 62, Wilber-Clatonia 38

Millard South 53, Millard North 40

Nebraska Christian 47, Harvard 40

Norfolk 69, Grand Island 51

Omaha Central 65, Millard West 64

Omaha Creighton Prep 78, Omaha Bryan 45

Omaha Roncalli 38, Omaha Gross Catholic 36

Omaha Skutt Catholic 82, Glenwood, Iowa 74, 2OT

Overton 66, Elm Creek 64

Papillion-LaVista 54, Omaha Benson 52

Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha South 53

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 68, Potter-Dix 14

Sidney 73, Chadron 47

Sterling 45, Lewiston 38

Wilcox-Hildreth 63, Franklin 24

Centennial Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Bishop Neumann 60, Columbus Scotus 46

Boys Town 73, Hastings St. Cecilia 68

Central Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Adams Central 51, Seward 37

Aurora 71, Holdrege 45

Crossroads Conference Tournament
Third Place
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 65, Nebraska Lutheran 41

Championship
Cross County 57, Giltner 49

Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Omaha Nation 85, Tiospaye Topa, S.D. 39

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Championship
Gretna 60, Bennington 53

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
Play-In
Creighton 39, Homer 28

Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference
Semifinal
Mullen 57, South Loup 52

Twin Loup 59, Sandhills/Thedford 53

Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament
Consolation
East
Cambridge 58, Southwest 43

Southern Valley 57, Arapahoe 44

West
Hitchcock County 77, Maxwell 37

Wauneta-Palisade 57, Wallace 51

Semifinal
East
Alma 61, Bertrand 57

West
Dundy County-Stratton 60, Paxton 42

Southwest Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Broken Bow 48, Ogallala 41

Gothenburg 90, Cozad 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arcadia-Loup City 47, Burwell 41

Axtell 57, Eustis-Farnam 27

Bayard 27, South Platte 21

Blue Hill 70, Shelton 12

Boone Central/Newman Grove 55, Battle Creek 46

Centennial 45, Thayer Central 41

Chadron 37, Sidney 36

Chase County 50, Bridgeport 44

Diller-Odell 49, Freeman 32

Elm Creek 55, Overton 37

Elmwood-Murdock 57, Palmyra 15

Fillmore Central 37, Gibbon 26

Franklin 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 36

Fremont 52, Bellevue East 44

Gering 54, Alliance 51

Hastings 34, Columbus 28

Johnson-Brock 41, Pawnee City 34

Lawrence-Nelson 50, Silver Lake 25

Leyton 57, Minatare 51

Lincoln East 45, Bellevue West 31

Lincoln Southeast 61, North Platte 24

Lincoln Southwest 52, Lincoln North Star 29

Louisville 63, Mead 13

Milford 48, Wilber-Clatonia 40

Millard South 65, Millard North 61

Millard West 60, Omaha Central 30

Mitchell 72, Gordon/Rushville 31

Nebraska Christian 63, Harvard 48

Norfolk 48, Grand Island 40

Omaha Duchesne Academy 61, Omaha Mercy 33

Omaha Roncalli 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 48

Omaha Skutt Catholic 51, Beatrice 39

Omaha Westside 51, Kearney 37

Papillion-LaVista 51, Omaha Benson 39

Papillion-LaVista South 58, Omaha South 42

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 50, Potter-Dix 33

Ravenna 64, Centura 33

Riverside def. Elba, forfeit

Seward 44, Crete 39

Spalding Academy 53, Fullerton 46

Sterling 33, Lewiston 25

Sutherland 48, Kimball 37

Crossroads Conference Tournament
Consolation
Exeter/Milligan 45, Meridian 43

Championship
Hampton 54, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48

Dakota Oyate Challenge
Semifinal
Omaha Nation 59, Lower Brule, S.D. 41

East Husker Conference Tournament
Play-In
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59, Madison 16

North Bend Central 42, Wisner-Pilger 33

Pender 55, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33

Tekamah-Herman 44, Twin River 38

West Point-Beemer 61, Oakland-Craig 49

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Championship
Norris 40, Elkhorn South 35

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
Play-In
Creighton 41, Allen 32

Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference
Semifinal
Hyannis 64, Anselmo-Merna 46

Sandhills/Thedford 45, Brady 25

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Consolation
Arlington 48, Douglas County West 18

Syracuse 51, Ashland-Greenwood 23

Semifinal
Platteview 58, Raymond Central 38

Wahoo 73, Fort Calhoun 64

Southwest Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Cozad 39, Ogallala 23

Minden 55, Gothenburg 21