BOYS BASKETBALL
Alliance 74, Gering 50
Arcadia-Loup City 58, Burwell 51, OT
Bayard 54, South Platte 49
Blue Hill 57, Shelton 37
Boone Central/Newman Grove 68, Battle Creek 67, OT
Bridgeport 51, Chase County 36
Centennial 74, Thayer Central 36
Centura 69, Ravenna 46
Columbus 59, Hastings 47
Elkhorn Mount Michael 46, South Sioux City 35
Eustis-Farnam 52, Axtell 46
Fillmore Central 58, Gibbon 52
Fremont 54, Bellevue East 44
Garden County 40, Creek Valley 25
Gordon/Rushville 65, Mitchell 41
Humphrey St. Francis 61, Norfolk Catholic 49
Johnson-Brock 48, Pawnee City 33
Kearney 66, Omaha Westside 52
Kimball 60, Sutherland 44
Lawrence-Nelson 59, Silver Lake 41
Lincoln East 59, Bellevue West 46
Lincoln Northeast 71, Lincoln Pius X 66
Lincoln Southeast 63, North Platte 42
Lincoln Southwest 48, Lincoln North Star 37
Louisville 42, Mead 33
Milford 62, Wilber-Clatonia 38
Millard South 53, Millard North 40
Nebraska Christian 47, Harvard 40
Norfolk 69, Grand Island 51
Omaha Central 65, Millard West 64
Omaha Creighton Prep 78, Omaha Bryan 45
Omaha Roncalli 38, Omaha Gross Catholic 36
Omaha Skutt Catholic 82, Glenwood, Iowa 74, 2OT
Overton 66, Elm Creek 64
Papillion-LaVista 54, Omaha Benson 52
Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha South 53
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 68, Potter-Dix 14
Sidney 73, Chadron 47
Sterling 45, Lewiston 38
Wilcox-Hildreth 63, Franklin 24
Centennial Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Bishop Neumann 60, Columbus Scotus 46
Boys Town 73, Hastings St. Cecilia 68
Central Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Adams Central 51, Seward 37
Aurora 71, Holdrege 45
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Third Place
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 65, Nebraska Lutheran 41
Championship
Cross County 57, Giltner 49
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Omaha Nation 85, Tiospaye Topa, S.D. 39
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Championship
Gretna 60, Bennington 53
Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
Play-In
Creighton 39, Homer 28
Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference
Semifinal
Mullen 57, South Loup 52
Twin Loup 59, Sandhills/Thedford 53
Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament
Consolation
East
Cambridge 58, Southwest 43
Southern Valley 57, Arapahoe 44
West
Hitchcock County 77, Maxwell 37
Wauneta-Palisade 57, Wallace 51
Semifinal
East
Alma 61, Bertrand 57
West
Dundy County-Stratton 60, Paxton 42
Southwest Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Broken Bow 48, Ogallala 41
Gothenburg 90, Cozad 57
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arcadia-Loup City 47, Burwell 41
Axtell 57, Eustis-Farnam 27
Bayard 27, South Platte 21
Blue Hill 70, Shelton 12
Boone Central/Newman Grove 55, Battle Creek 46
Centennial 45, Thayer Central 41
Chadron 37, Sidney 36
Chase County 50, Bridgeport 44
Diller-Odell 49, Freeman 32
Elm Creek 55, Overton 37
Elmwood-Murdock 57, Palmyra 15
Fillmore Central 37, Gibbon 26
Franklin 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
Fremont 52, Bellevue East 44
Gering 54, Alliance 51
Hastings 34, Columbus 28
Johnson-Brock 41, Pawnee City 34
Lawrence-Nelson 50, Silver Lake 25
Leyton 57, Minatare 51
Lincoln East 45, Bellevue West 31
Lincoln Southeast 61, North Platte 24
Lincoln Southwest 52, Lincoln North Star 29
Louisville 63, Mead 13
Milford 48, Wilber-Clatonia 40
Millard South 65, Millard North 61
Millard West 60, Omaha Central 30
Mitchell 72, Gordon/Rushville 31
Nebraska Christian 63, Harvard 48
Norfolk 48, Grand Island 40
Omaha Duchesne Academy 61, Omaha Mercy 33
Omaha Roncalli 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 48
Omaha Skutt Catholic 51, Beatrice 39
Omaha Westside 51, Kearney 37
Papillion-LaVista 51, Omaha Benson 39
Papillion-LaVista South 58, Omaha South 42
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 50, Potter-Dix 33
Ravenna 64, Centura 33
Riverside def. Elba, forfeit
Seward 44, Crete 39
Spalding Academy 53, Fullerton 46
Sterling 33, Lewiston 25
Sutherland 48, Kimball 37
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Consolation
Exeter/Milligan 45, Meridian 43
Championship
Hampton 54, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Semifinal
Omaha Nation 59, Lower Brule, S.D. 41
East Husker Conference Tournament
Play-In
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59, Madison 16
North Bend Central 42, Wisner-Pilger 33
Pender 55, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33
Tekamah-Herman 44, Twin River 38
West Point-Beemer 61, Oakland-Craig 49
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Championship
Norris 40, Elkhorn South 35
Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
Play-In
Creighton 41, Allen 32
Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference
Semifinal
Hyannis 64, Anselmo-Merna 46
Sandhills/Thedford 45, Brady 25
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Consolation
Arlington 48, Douglas County West 18
Syracuse 51, Ashland-Greenwood 23
Semifinal
Platteview 58, Raymond Central 38
Wahoo 73, Fort Calhoun 64
Southwest Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Cozad 39, Ogallala 23
Minden 55, Gothenburg 21