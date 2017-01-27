Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37.