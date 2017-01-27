OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa man who was working for an Omaha street crew when he was hit by a car earlier this week has died.

Officials say 48-year-old Salvatore Fidone III, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, died Friday at Nebraska Medical Center from injuries he suffered when he was hit by a car Monday in southwest Omaha.

Police say Fidone was standing on the driver’s side of a city truck as he and others prepared to fill potholes when a car driven by a 53-year-old Omaha man drifted from a northbound lane and struck him.

No charges in the case have been filed, and the crash remains under police investigation.