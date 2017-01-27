Ronald E. Smith, 89, of North Platte, passed away January 24, 2017 at Great Plains Health.

He was born on September 18, 1927 in Maywood, Nebraska to William and Hetty (Nichols) Smith. Ronald graduated from North Platte High School. He taught at many Colleges and Universities throughout his life. Beginning in Indianapolis, Indiana and then Storm Lake College in Iowa. Ronald decided that area was too cold and moved to Modesto, California, teaching at Modesto Junior College from 1980 to 1995 as a professor to nursing students and students of anatomy.

Ronald loved nature and was a member of the Sierra Club, which is a nature conservation group. He was also a graduate of the University of Nebraska where he studied mortuary science and worked on cadavers. He was also a professor after graduation. Many people believed he was a medical genius. After retiring, he moved back to his parent’s home in North Platte. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and received North Platte’s beautiful yard award. Ronald enjoyed ornithology, botany, fish and wildlife, including squirrels and prairie dogs. He was an avid reader and loved the beauty of the sunsets.

Ronald is survived by his cousins, Eileen Merrihew and Gloria Burke; special friend, Paul Smith and many friends and colleagues. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Maywood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.