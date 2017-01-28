North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team defeated the Central Community College Lady Raiders in an important Region IX Division II matchup 60-58 on Friday night, on scout night.

The Lady Raiders shot a free throw to take a 1-0 lead. It was the only lead they would enjoy all night as the Lady Knights started out the game with three-pointers by Allison Tichy, Caroline Delatour, and Mickenzie Brennan to give the Lady Knights a 9-1 lead. They increased their lead to 16-3 for their biggest lead in the first quarter. At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Knights held a 18-9 lead.

In the second quarter, the Lady Knights started out on a 9-3 run to push their lead to 15 at 27-12. The Lady Raiders went on a 12-5 run to cut the Lady Knights lead to eight at halftime at32-24.

The Lady Knights maintained their lead throughout the third quarter, stretching it out to 16 at 48-32 on a three-pointer by Delatour. At the end of the third quarter, the Lady Knights held a 52-39 lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Raiders outscored the Lady Knights 26-12shooting six of 16 from the field and a perfect seven for seven from the free throw line to climb back in to the game. The Lady Knights in the same time frame made two of 12 shots and four for 13 from the free throw line.

With the win, the Lady Knights improved to 6-12 on the season, evened up their Region IX Division II record to 1-1, and are 1-2 in Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference play.

Thomesha Wilson finished with 13 points to lead the Lady Knights and Jessica Lovitt added 10 points. Both Wilson and Lovitt each had six rebounds to lead the Lady Knights.

The Lady Raiders, now 8-10 on the season, 0-1 in Region IX Division II play, and 1-2 in the NCCAC, had one person in double figures. Payton Blanke led all scorers with 18 points. Blanke also added seven rebounds to lead the Lady Raiders.

The Lady Knights will next be in action on Sunday Jan 29, when they host Doane College Junior Varsity.

The game will be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com. Tip-off is at 2 pm CST.