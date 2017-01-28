The following letter was received by The Post on January 28, 2017:

I am writing this in regards to bullying- my daughter has been bullied pretty much through middle school- 8th grade really hit the hardest, she was called mean things pretty much every day by a certain group laughed at whispered about although she was kinda friends with everyone but at the same time was very excluded as well. She has low self-esteem which didn’t help in her case it made an impact on her day to day life. Eventually, as the days got harder and harder for her to cope she got sexually assaulted in the school library by a very popular jock. She decided to go to the school counselor and let them know what happened-I got the call I was very proud of her standing up for herself. She was interviewed by The Bridge of Hope and he got a “talking to” by the investigator. And that was that. She continued going to school until her anxiety got increasingly worse AND was still in a class with this kid. Eventually, she just couldn’t do it she refused to go to school, I was in pain with her not knowing what to do. I called the school had meetings with principle made a plan. She just couldn’t do it. It was either home-school or switch schools in that process it was too late to switch schools I went to the school administrator to try to see if she could do anything and they were basically no help, didn’t care and didn’t want to listen to my story with my child to get her back in school. Ok so I took her to Dr got her diagnosed with anxiety got her on meds which were my last resort but I was willing to try anything at that point she was ready to jump the cliff. Got her counseling but eventually, she just didn’t want to go and she was doing much better on medicine. Now she is in 9th grade at HS. She has done better but still was put in classes with this kid which is just crazy but she deals with it and she tells me all her former classmates think that she lied about the whole thing and looks at her as a liar and he even has said to her his family said she ruined their whole summer over this and they hate her. Even though he admitted it to an investigator. She has been off her med since this summer but recently started having anxiety again. She is a very good kid and it’s painful to go through but I won’t let her be alone in this I’m in this with her. This is our story of being bullied being insecure and living with anxiety. It’s one of the hardest things to go through.