CARTER LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Western Iowa officials say a Nebraska man was arrested twice in as many days for trying to break into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

58-year-old Joseph Pendley, of Bellevue, Nebraska, was arrested Jan. 17 after Carter Lake police were called about someone trying to break into the home through a window. Officers say they found Pendley hiding in the home’s garage. He was arrested and released after posting $300.

The next day, police were again called to the home when a man reported Pendley had tried to force his way in. Police say they found Pendley hiding in the garage next door and that he had a baseball bat.

He remained jailed Saturday. His attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment.