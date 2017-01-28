KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents has approved construction of two buildings on the Kearney campus at a total estimated cost of $36.4 million.

The board approved the move Friday to replace the aging Otto C. Olsen Building. That building houses several programs, including the College of Education Early Childhood Education Center.

The largest of the two-building project would house many of UNK’s science, technology, engineering and math programs. The building will be about 80,000 square feet and is projected to cost $30 million. It could be completed by October 2019.

The other building, proposed at $6.4 million and 17,800-square-feet, would house the Early Childhood Education Center and support 152 children — triple the capacity of the Olsen building.