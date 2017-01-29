North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team won their second game in a row, defeating the Doane College Junior Varsity Lady Tigers 58-56 on Sunday afternoon at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The Lady Knights jumped out to a 9-2 lead to begin the game. The Lady Tigers charged back to outscore the Lady Knights 13-7 to trail the Lady Knights at the end of the first quarter 16-15.

In the second quarter, there were four lead changes with the biggest lead of the second quarter being a Lady Tiger lead of 24-20. The Lady Knights held a 26-25 half time lead.

The Lady Knights started the third quarter on a 16-10 to take a 42-35 lead. The Lady Tigers went on their own 5-0 run to pull within two at the end of the third quarter at 42-40 lead for the Lady Knights.

The game remained close throughout the fourth quarter. Allison Tichy hit a pair of free throws to put the Lady Knights up 57-54 in the final minute. Lexi Ryan of the Lady Tigers made a putback to pull the Lady Tigers with one. Jessica Lovitt added a free throw to seal the win.

The Lady Knights are now 7-12 on the season. Lovitt led the Lady Knights with 23 points. Thomesha Wilson added 11 points as the only other Lady Knight to score in double figures. Mickenzie Brennan had nine rebounds to lead the Lady Knights.

The Tigers were led by Ryan who had 12 points. Madi Vogel had nine rebounds.

The Lady Knights are next in action on Tuesday when they travel to Sterling, Colo., to play the Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen.

The game will be part of a women and men doubleheader. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN radio 1410 and on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm CST.