BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellevue East 59, North Platte 53
Bellevue West 75, Lincoln Southeast 66
Bridgeport 76, Bayard 37
Brush, Colo. 89, Sidney 56
Crawford 48, Leyton 46
David City 57, Thayer Central 45, OT
Douglas, S.D. 67, Chadron 50
Elmwood-Murdock 64, Falls City 35
Grand Island 64, Omaha Northwest 56
Grand Island Northwest 46, Columbus Lakeview 43
Hemingford 67, Edgemont, S.D. 30
Hershey 66, Chase County 45
Kearney 53, Lincoln High 42
Kimball 65, North Platte St. Patrick’s 61
Lincoln Southwest 50, Omaha Benson 49
Lutheran High Northeast 67, Humphrey St. Francis 47
Millard North 71, Omaha Bryan 53
Millard South 59, Omaha Burke 52
Omaha Creighton Prep 69, Omaha Central 62
Omaha North 66, Fremont 65, 2OT
Papillion-LaVista 59, Lincoln Northeast 58
Papillion-LaVista South 55, Lincoln North Star 41
Ponca 46, Hartington Cedar Catholic 43
Potter-Dix 40, Minatare 35
Rapid City Stevens, S.D. 72, Scottsbluff 57
Southern 41, Diller-Odell 34
Centennial Conference Tournament
Championship
Bishop Neumann 79, Boys Town 54
Central Conference Tournament
Consolation
Crete 45, York 43
Schuyler 44, Central City 37
Third Place
Seward 59, Holdrege 50
Championship
Aurora 53, Adams Central 43
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Fifth Place
Omaha Nation 70, Crazy Horse, S.D. 66
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
First Round
Freeman 63, Johnson County Central 32
Malcolm 57, Weeping Water 23
Palmyra 54, Conestoga 42
East Husker Conference Tournament
Play-In
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 66, Pender 48
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Tekamah-Herman 22
Madison 55, Howells/Dodge 44
Oakland-Craig 62, Stanton 54
Twin River 52, Clarkson/Leigh 47
West Point-Beemer 41, Wisner-Pilger 38
Fort Kearny Conference Tournament
Play-In
Elwood 72, Eustis-Farnam 57
Pleasanton 58, Axtell 42
Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference
Third Place
South Loup 62, Sandhills/Thedford 35
Championship
Twin Loup 47, Mullen 45
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Play-In
Guardian Angels 62, Norfolk Catholic 38
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Third Place
Syracuse 60, Arlington 54
Championship
Wahoo 63, Platteview 59
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Cedar Bluffs 43, Cornerstone Christian 28
Third Place
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 47, College View Academy 42
Championship
Parkview Christian 61, Omaha Christian Academy 29
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
First Round
Niobrara/Verdigre 68, Clearwater/Orchard 60
North Central 63, Elgin Public/Pope John 50
Santee 67, Ewing 34
St. Mary’s 52, Elkhorn Valley 38
West Holt 66, Stuart 33
Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament
Third Place
Bertrand 62, Paxton 57
Championship
Dundy County-Stratton 62, Alma 37
Southwest Conference Tournament
Third Place
Ogallala 81, Cozad 59
Championship
Broken Bow 40, Gothenburg 38
Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Play In
Franklin 52, Red Cloud 20
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beatrice 43, Ralston 35
Bellevue East 42, North Platte 28
Bellevue West 65, Lincoln Southeast 56
Bridgeport 53, Bayard 37
Chadron 47, Douglas, S.D. 33
Chase County 52, Hershey 31
Crawford 45, Leyton 26
Diller-Odell 34, Southern 30
Fillmore Central 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 37
Hemingford 61, Edgemont, S.D. 10
Humphrey St. Francis 44, Lutheran High Northeast 41
Kearney 41, Lincoln High 38
Lincoln Northeast 75, Papillion-LaVista 50
Lincoln Pius X 46, Omaha Gross Catholic 27
Lincoln Southwest 47, Omaha Benson 37
Millard North 66, Omaha Bryan 29
Millard South 57, Omaha Burke 35
Morrill 68, Banner County 24
North Platte St. Patrick’s 69, Kimball 54
Omaha Marian 59, Omaha Central 40
Omaha North 60, Columbus 35
Omaha Northwest 57, Grand Island 43
Papillion-LaVista South 64, Lincoln North Star 28
Potter-Dix 60, Minatare 22
Rapid City Stevens, S.D. 83, Scottsbluff 43
Sidney 65, Brush, Colo. 41
Thayer Central 49, David City 47
Tri County 40, Lewiston 23
Capitol Conference Tournament
Third Place
Raymond Central 60, Fort Calhoun 48
Championship
Platteview 50, Wahoo 37
Centennial Conference Tournament
Championship
Lincoln Christian 73, Bishop Neumann 56
Central Conference Tournament
Consolation
Adams Central 43, Schuyler 17
Central City 50, Columbus Lakeview 35
Grand Island Northwest 41, Holdrege 32
Third Place
York 42, Crete 34
Championship
Seward 50, Aurora 38
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Championship
Omaha Nation 83, Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 57
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Play-In
Conestoga 61, Johnson County Central 28
Freeman 47, Mead 19
Yutan 54, Palmyra 18
Fort Kearny Conference Tournament
Play-In
Amherst 43, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Eustis-Farnam 36, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 26
Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
First Round
Bloomfield 54, Winnebago 52
Hartington-Newcastle 49, Emerson-Hubbard 36
Homer 47, Osmond 35
Plainview 43, Walthill 35
Ponca 74, Winside 39
Randolph 63, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60
Wakefield 38, Wausa 16
Wynot 57, Creighton 15
Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference
Sandhills/Thedford 54, Hyannis 46, OT
Third Place
Brady 53, Anselmo-Merna 37
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Play-In
Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, Norfolk Catholic 33
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Championship
Cedar Bluffs 53, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 21
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
First Round
Boyd County 49, Niobrara/Verdigre 45
Clearwater/Orchard 47, Stuart 42
Elgin Public/Pope John 57, Neligh-Oakdale 26
Elkhorn Valley 72, Ewing 66, 2OT
West Holt 61, Santee 41
Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament
Championship
Dundy County-Stratton 52, Cambridge 24
Southwest Conference Tournament
Third Place
Gothenburg 45, Ogallala 42
Championship
Minden 65, Cozad 32
Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Shelton 36, Silver Lake 28