LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s roadside ditches could look a little shaggier in coming years if a proposal backed by conservationists and sportsmen becomes law.

The measure set for a hearing Monday would prohibit counties and townships from mowing ditches before July 1.

Outdoor groups say mowing less frequently would create new habitats for quail, pheasants and other upland hunting birds, reduce soil erosion and runoff, and ease the workload for local government officials.

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson says his bill would still allow counties and landowners to mow to ensure visibility for passing motorists.

A second proposal would increase the minimum number of times landowners have to trim the grass and weeds on their property to thrice annually. Current law requires mowing at least twice a year.