KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Before parts of Nebraska experience a total solar eclipse in August, people will have a chance to learn about it at a planetarium in Kearney.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney is planning to offer five different programs related to the solar eclipse between February and May.

The programs will help prepare people to experience the eclipse. Kearney is expected to be in total darkness for nearly 2 minutes starting at 12:57 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Planetarium director Mariana Lazarova says solar eclipses are unusual celestial events because most people stop and observe them.

All the programs will be held at 7 p.m. They will be offered on Friday, March 3, March 17, March 31 and April 28.