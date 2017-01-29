OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several hundred people gathered in an Omaha park Sunday to object to President Donald Trump’s suspension of refugee entry into the U.S.

The crowd assembled in Turner Park at Omaha’s Midtown Crossing development carried signs declaring refugees are welcome here.

The protest in Omaha was one of many nationwide in response to Trump’s order.

Trump’s executive order barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S. has sparked weekend protests around the country.