Clarence “Wayne” Cunningham, 98, of Loveland, Colorado, passed away January 26, 2017 at his home. Wayne was born to Clarence and Pearle (Adamson) Cunningham on a farm 13 miles west of Fullerton, Nebraska on November 4, 1918. He attended school in Fullerton.

On September 5, 1933, Wayne accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior, and in his own words, “I felt a calmness and my burdens lifted, and I have had a good prayer life and spiritual fellowship all these years.”

In February, 1937, he moved to Arnold, NE when his dad purchased the Gambles store and became a partner in the business in 1940.

On January 29, 1942, he was drafted into the army and fought in World War II, being stationed in the Aleutian, Marshall, and Philippine Islands. He was wounded on December 20, 1944 and was honorably discharged July 10, 1945. He earned the Purple Heart medal, the Bronze Star medal, the WWII Victory medal, and many others. Upon his return home, he continued his work at Gambles.

On June 6, 1948, he was married to Marilyn Tarr. Wayne and Marilyn ran the Gambles store with partner, Robert May, until 1981 when they sold the business and retired. Wayne was a member of the United Methodist Church in Arnold, as well as a member of Rotary Club, American Legion, and Chamber of Commerce. Wayne and Marilyn relocated to Loveland, CO in 1995, where he lived the remainder of his life.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn, of Loveland, son Ron (Renee) Cunningham of Frederick, CO, daughter Sharon (Steve) Bailey of Mead, CO, four grandchildren, Wendy Stelk, Colin Cunningham, Austin Bailey, Kaylin Bailey, and two great granddaughters, Isla and Zadi Cunningham. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Pearle, sister, Evelyn, and brother in law, Dick Young.

Funeral Services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Loveland, Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will take place from 3-5:00 p.m., Wednesday at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Arnold cemetery in Arnold, NE, Friday, February 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in Loveland, CO or American Legion Post 130 in Arnold, NE in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.