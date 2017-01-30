Joseph P. Corkle, 66, of North Platte, passed away peacefully January 28, 2017 at his home. He was born January 16, 1951, to George and Martha Lydia (Praeuner) Corkle at Norfolk, NE. Joe attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

On October 27, 1984, he was united in marriage to his wife, Peggy of 32 years. He was an accountant with McChesney, Martin Sagehorn, PC in partnership for over 45 years. He served as a past president for Nebraskaland Days and Crime Stoppers, a member of Lincoln County Democrats and North Platte Ambassadors. In support of our country’s military he continued to be involved with bringing the sailors of the USS Nebraska to Nebraskaland Days events. Joe enjoyed golf, photography, hunting and camping.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, George T. Corkle. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; a son, Joel Trausch; sister, Cathleen (James) Kent; sister-in-law, Mary Virginia Corkle; brother-in-law, Roger Sandeen; nephews, Tom (Dacia) Kent and Brian (Natalie) Kent; nieces, Ellen (Luigi) Cazzaniga and Marne (Bob) Hamilton; and many great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or Fur the Love of Paws. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2017 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with the Rev. Josh Brown as celebrant. Family will be receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements. The casket will not be open. Cremation will follow the funeral mass.